'Hera Pheri 3' is officially happening, confirms Akshay Kumar
Good news for "Hera Pheri" fans—Akshay Kumar just confirmed the original trio is officially back for "Hera Pheri 3."
After months of rumors and uncertainty, he shared on a recent talk show that all issues have finally been sorted and an official announcement is coming soon.
Delays were due to actual legal issues
Akshay also cleared up that the film's delays were due to actual legal issues, not just a publicity move.
Both Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty are on board again, so fans can look forward to seeing their favorite comedy team reunited at last.