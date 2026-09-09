Herlihy exits 'Saturday Night Live' after 5 seasons amid changes
Entertainment
Martin Herlihy, one-third of the Please Don't Destroy comedy group, is leaving Saturday Night Live after five seasons.
He joined SNL in 2021 alongside Ben Marshall and John Higgins.
Marshall was bumped up to cast member last year; Higgins left for acting gigs, and now Herlihy is moving on too.
Herlihy wrote 'Saturday Night Live' sketches
Herlihy wrote standout sketches like The Rudemans, Psychic Talk Show, and Experienced Lawyers (which featured Amy Poehler), plus acted in Social Experiment.
His exit follows Chloe Fineman's farewell earlier this summer. She called her time at SNL "the greatest privilege" of her life.
Season 52 kicks off September 26 at 11:30pm ET on NBC; NBC declined to comment.