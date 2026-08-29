Where to watch Nayanthara-Kavin's 'Hi' after theatrical run
What's the story
The Tamil romantic comedy-drama Hi, featuring Nayanthara and Kavin in lead roles, has finally hit theaters. The film, directed by Vishnu Edavan, marks the first collaboration between the two actors. While it is currently enjoying a theatrical run, fans are also curious about its OTT release. According to reports, ZEE5 has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of Hi for a whopping amount. However, the streaming date is yet to be confirmed.
Audience response
Reviews of 'Hi'
The film has mostly received positive reviews from fans and critics.
One viewer wrote on social media, "First of all, grab your bloody tickets! This film will be a great watch if you're a rom-com lover like me."
Another wrote, "The Pair Looks so cool onscreen & their chemistry works very well."
Film details
Everything to know about the project
Apart from Nayanthara and Kavin, Hi also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Prabhu, VTV Ganesh, Sathyan, Amrutha Srinivasan, and late filmmaker K Bhagyaraj.
Jen Martin has composed the music for the film, while Rajesh Shukla and Philomin Raj have worked on cinematography and editing, respectively.
The movie is produced by Lalit Kumar, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.