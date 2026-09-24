'Hi' starring Kavin and Nayanthara lands on ZEE5 September 25
Entertainment
Hi, the Tamil rom-com starring Kavin and Nayanthara is landing on ZEE5 from September 25. After its theatrical release in August and a mix of reviews, the film is now set for a bigger digital audience.
It's directed by newcomer Vishnu Edavan.
'Hi' characters dodge arranged marriages
The story follows Mayil and Devayani, who dodge their arranged marriages only to face new twists, especially when Devayani decides to move to London.
This marks the first time Kavin and Nayanthara share the screen, with Radikaa Sarathkumar, Prabhu, and VTV Ganesh also part of the cast.
If you're into fresh pairings and a blend of romance with some laughs, this one's worth checking out.