'Hi' starring Kavin and Nayanthara lands on ZEE5 September 25

The story follows Mayil and Devayani, who dodge their arranged marriages only to face new twists, especially when Devayani decides to move to London.

This marks the first time Kavin and Nayanthara share the screen, with Radikaa Sarathkumar, Prabhu, and VTV Ganesh also part of the cast.

If you're into fresh pairings and a blend of romance with some laughs, this one's worth checking out.