The supporting stars who secretly shaped 'Seinfeld'

Seinfeld, adored for its emphasis on nothing, is known for the eccentricities of its lead characters. However, it was the supporting characters who did a lot to define the humor and relationships of the series. These not-so-popular faces contributed their own depth and surprise elements to the narrative. Let's take a look at some hidden aspects of these characters you might have missed.

#1 Newman's unseen backstory Newman, Jerry's nemesis and postal worker, was originally conceived as an off-screen character. He made his first appearance only as a voice in season two. It wasn't until the character's full-fledged presence came when Wayne Knight took on the role, giving Jerry's rivalry with Newman a physical form. This revision opened doors to more comedic interactions and plotlines with Newman's mischievous antics.

#2 Frank Costanza's unique traits Frank Costanza, George's father, brought his own brand of eccentricity to Seinfeld. Initially played by John Randolph in his debut, he was later substituted by Jerry Stiller. Stiller's amazing rendition introduced Frank's iconic yelling style and the unique quirks like Festivus- a holiday "for the rest of us." These became defining traits that contributed immensely to the show's humor.

#3 Susan Ross's impact on George Susan Ross was George Costanza's fiancée, whose premature death haunted him for the rest of the series. Her demise, after licking toxic wedding invitation envelopes, was one of Seinfeld's most shocking moments. Although she appeared for very little time after that, Susan's impact stayed as George often mentioned her in later episodes, emphasizing his complicated nature.