Hidden Gems: 5 underrated cold opens from 'The Office'

The Office is a cult favorite, thanks to its hilarious and memorable cold opens. But some of these gems often go unnoticed, overshadowed by the more popular ones. These lesser-known moments are just as funny and add a lot to the show's charm. They give you a peek into the quirky personalities of the characters and set the tone for some of the best episodes.

#1 Dwight's beet farm tour In one of the cold opens, Dwight gives a tour of his beet farm to the camera crew. His over-the-top enthusiasm and dedication to farming are both hilarious and revealing of his character. The tour gives a glimpse into Dwight's life outside the office, showcasing his passion for agriculture and his competitive nature. This moment sets up the quirky dynamic between Dwight and his coworkers.

#2 Michael's motivational speech Michael Scott's motivational speeches are legendary, but this particular cold open takes it up a notch. He tries to inspire his team with an unconventional approach by using a series of absurd analogies involving animals. While his intentions are good, the execution is anything but effective, leading to confusion among employees. This moment highlights Michael's misguided leadership style while providing some unexpected laughs.

#3 Pam's art show preparation Pam's preparation for her art show is another underrated cold open that highlights her artistic side and ambition. As she prepares her artwork in secret, we see glimpses of her creativity through various sketches displayed around the office space. This moment not only adds depth to Pam's character but also foreshadows future developments in her artistic journey within The Office storyline.

#4 Kevin's chili disaster Kevin Malone's infamous chili disaster is a classic cold open that showcases his clumsiness and love for food. As he spills an entire pot of chili on the floor of Dunder Mifflin, chaos ensues as employees rush to help clean up the mess. This moment perfectly captures Kevin's lovable yet hapless personality, while providing one of the series' most iconic visual gags.