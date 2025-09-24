Hidden gems of 'Pawn Stars' you didn't know about

Pawn Stars, the popular reality television series, gives a sneak peek into the world of pawn shops and the unique items that come through them. From rare artifacts to historical memorabilia, the show has featured some truly fascinating pieces over the years. Here are five such hidden gems from Pawn Stars that you may not have known about, each with its own story and significance.

#1 The original 'Star Wars' lightsaber One of the most iconic items featured on Pawn Stars was an original lightsaber prop from the Star Wars franchise. This piece was brought in by a collector hoping to get a high price for it due to its association with the beloved movie series. The lightsaber's connection to Star Wars made it an instant hit among fans and collectors alike, highlighting how pop culture memorabilia can fetch high prices at pawn shops.

#2 Abraham Lincoln signed the document Another remarkable item showcased on Pawn Stars was a document signed by Abraham Lincoln. This historical piece drew attention because of its connection to one of America's most revered presidents. The signature added value to the document, making it an appealing item for collectors interested in American history and presidential memorabilia.

#3 Elvis Presley sunglasses Elvis Presley sunglasses were also featured on Pawn Stars as part of a collection belonging to someone who claimed they were worn by the King himself. These sunglasses caught the attention of both music lovers and those fascinated by celebrity memorabilia. Their association with Elvis Presley added a layer of allure that made them stand out among other items in the shop.

#4 Rare comic book collection A rare comic book collection also made waves during an episode of Pawn Stars when it was brought in for appraisal. The collection included some vintage issues that were highly sought after by comic book enthusiasts. Its rarity and condition made it an enticing prospect for potential buyers looking to expand their comic book collections or invest in valuable pieces from comic book history.