'OG' faces major hiccup in North America: Everything we know

Despite the setbacks in North America, OG will go ahead with its special premieres on Wednesday, September 24, and a worldwide release on Thursday, September 25. While the cancellations in overseas markets may affect the film's total day-one earnings, trade analysts expect it to have an exceptional opening. The film is also expected to perform well in India.

Fan reactions

Fans express disappointment over last-minute cancellations

Fans of Kalyan are understandably upset over the last-minute rush and subsequent show cancellations. The disappointment was further amplified by the late release of the film's trailer, which only dropped on Monday. Online criticism has been directed at director Sujeeth and production house DVV Entertainment, with many questioning why deadlines were missed despite having ample time for post-production.