'OG' faces major hiccup in North America: Everything we know
What's the story
The highly anticipated Telugu film OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, is facing a major hiccup with delayed content delivery. Despite record-breaking advance bookings in the USA and Canada, several major multiplex chains have started canceling their scheduled shows due to this delay. North American distributor, York Cinemas, threatened legal action earlier this week against OG filmmakers for the same reason. This development may impact the film's premiere and opening day collections overseas, particularly in North America.
Release plans
'OG' to still have grand premieres in India, overseas
Despite the setbacks in North America, OG will go ahead with its special premieres on Wednesday, September 24, and a worldwide release on Thursday, September 25. While the cancellations in overseas markets may affect the film's total day-one earnings, trade analysts expect it to have an exceptional opening. The film is also expected to perform well in India.
Fan reactions
Fans express disappointment over last-minute cancellations
Fans of Kalyan are understandably upset over the last-minute rush and subsequent show cancellations. The disappointment was further amplified by the late release of the film's trailer, which only dropped on Monday. Online criticism has been directed at director Sujeeth and production house DVV Entertainment, with many questioning why deadlines were missed despite having ample time for post-production.