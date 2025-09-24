Next Article
'Wicked 2' gets new release date: Find out why
Entertainment
Get ready—Wicked: For Good, the sequel to last year's hit musical fantasy, lands in theaters on November 21, 2025.
After the first film pulled in $756 million worldwide, this next chapter picks up with Glinda and Elphaba as they deal with the fallout from their personal choices.
Cast and crew of the film
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are back as Glinda and Elphaba, joined by Alisha Weir as Dorothy—a major new character.
Director Jon M Chu has revealed that this sequel will have a much darker tone, digging into what happens when magic goes wrong and what power really costs.
Expect even more depth from a cast that also includes Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh.