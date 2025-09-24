'Wicked 2' gets new release date: Find out why

Cast and crew of the film

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are back as Glinda and Elphaba, joined by Alisha Weir as Dorothy—a major new character.

Director Jon M Chu has revealed that this sequel will have a much darker tone, digging into what happens when magic goes wrong and what power really costs.

Expect even more depth from a cast that also includes Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh.