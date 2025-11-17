Punjab and Haryana HC refuses to change '120 Bahadur' title  

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday refused to entertain a public interest litigation requesting the title change of 120 Bahadur. The plea was also against the certification, so the court directed the CBFC and the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to decide on the petitioners' representation concerning the film's certification by Wednesday. The PIL was filed by Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, a registered charitable trust that advocates for recognizing Ahir soldiers' contributions in the Indian Army .

Allegations Petitioners allege film distorts historical facts The petitioners have accused the film of distorting historical facts and undermining the collective valor of 120 (predominantly) Ahir soldiers who fought in the Battle of Rezang La. They sought an interim stay on its release on Friday, arguing that its portrayal as a "one-man heroism" tale centered on Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (Farhan Akhtar) erases the regimental identity and sacrifices of their community.

Film's background '120 Bahadur' is based on the Battle of Rezang La The controversy revolves around the Battle of Rezang La, fought on November 18, 1962, during the Sino-Indian War. Official records from the Ministry of Defence describe Charlie Company of the 13th Battalion, Kumaon Regiment (13 Kumaon), comprising 120 soldiers, mostly Ahirs from Haryana's Rewari, Narnaul, Mahendragarh, and neighboring districts. They defended a vital mountain pass against a Chinese force outnumbering them 10-to-1 under Major Shaitan Singh's command.

Legal action Petitioners seek to quash CBFC's certification of '120 Bahadur' The petitioners have sought to quash the CBFC's certification of 120 Bahadur, claiming it violates their constitutional rights. Advocate Manish Soni, representing the petitioners, argued that by suppressing the collective nature of the battle and altering its historical composition, the respondents have violated Articles 14, 15(2), and 21. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Anand Acharya.

Community impact Petitioners argue film inflicts 'irreversible injury' to community honor The petitioners have argued that the film's portrayal of the protagonist as a lone warrior, converting a "collective saga of sacrifice" into "solitary heroism," distorts public memory and inflicts "irreversible injury" to their community honor. They also sought for the film to be renamed 120 Veer Ahir, include all 120 soldiers' names in the credits, insert a disclaimer stating it is not based on true events, or declare it a "work of fiction not based on true events."