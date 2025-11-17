Punjab and Haryana HC refuses to change '120 Bahadur' title
What's the story
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday refused to entertain a public interest litigation requesting the title change of 120 Bahadur. The plea was also against the certification, so the court directed the CBFC and the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to decide on the petitioners' representation concerning the film's certification by Wednesday. The PIL was filed by Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, a registered charitable trust that advocates for recognizing Ahir soldiers' contributions in the Indian Army.
Allegations
Petitioners allege film distorts historical facts
The petitioners have accused the film of distorting historical facts and undermining the collective valor of 120 (predominantly) Ahir soldiers who fought in the Battle of Rezang La. They sought an interim stay on its release on Friday, arguing that its portrayal as a "one-man heroism" tale centered on Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (Farhan Akhtar) erases the regimental identity and sacrifices of their community.
Film's background
'120 Bahadur' is based on the Battle of Rezang La
The controversy revolves around the Battle of Rezang La, fought on November 18, 1962, during the Sino-Indian War. Official records from the Ministry of Defence describe Charlie Company of the 13th Battalion, Kumaon Regiment (13 Kumaon), comprising 120 soldiers, mostly Ahirs from Haryana's Rewari, Narnaul, Mahendragarh, and neighboring districts. They defended a vital mountain pass against a Chinese force outnumbering them 10-to-1 under Major Shaitan Singh's command.
Legal action
Petitioners seek to quash CBFC's certification of '120 Bahadur'
The petitioners have sought to quash the CBFC's certification of 120 Bahadur, claiming it violates their constitutional rights. Advocate Manish Soni, representing the petitioners, argued that by suppressing the collective nature of the battle and altering its historical composition, the respondents have violated Articles 14, 15(2), and 21. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Anand Acharya.
Community impact
Petitioners argue film inflicts 'irreversible injury' to community honor
The petitioners have argued that the film's portrayal of the protagonist as a lone warrior, converting a "collective saga of sacrifice" into "solitary heroism," distorts public memory and inflicts "irreversible injury" to their community honor. They also sought for the film to be renamed 120 Veer Ahir, include all 120 soldiers' names in the credits, insert a disclaimer stating it is not based on true events, or declare it a "work of fiction not based on true events."
Court's decision
Petitioners granted liberty to revisit court if no action taken
The bench said, "Why are you so sensitive about what name has to be given to the movie...you have just seen the trailer, the bravery of the soldier will have to be seen in 2 hrs movie." The judges disposed of the petition in light of the Centre's assurance to decide on the representation within two days. However, petitioners have been granted the liberty to revisit the court if no action is taken by then.