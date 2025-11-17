'Dining with Kapoors,' 'Family Man 3': OTT releases this week

November's third week is packed with a variety of genres, including thrilling dramas, action-packed films, and imaginative non-fiction experiences. From high-stakes mysteries to heartwarming family specials and romantic thrillers, there's something for everyone. Here's your guide to the biggest OTT releases you can catch this week.

#1, #2 'Back to Black' and 'A Man on the Inside' The biographical drama Back to Black, tracing the life of iconic singer Amy Winehouse, hit Netflix on Monday, November 17. Marisa Abela stars as Winehouse in this film directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson. On Thursday, Netflix will also premiere Season 2 of A Man on the Inside. Ted Danson returns as Charles Nieuwendyk, a retired professor turned undercover investigator who must expose a blackmailer.

#3, #4 'The Roses,' 'Dining with the Kapoors' The romantic dramedy The Roses, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, will be released on JioHotstar on November 20. The film is directed by Jay Roach and also stars Allison Janney, Andy Samberg, Sunita Mani, and Ncuti Gatwa. Netflix will release the documentary Dining with the Kapoors on Friday, November 21. The film features members of Bollywood's Kapoor family coming together for their annual lunch to celebrate Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary.

#5, #6, #7 'Homebound,' 'The Family Man 3,' and 'The Bengal Files' Netflix will also premiere the drama Homebound on November 21. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa as childhood friends from a small North Indian village who dream of joining the police force. But social constraints get in the way. Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man S03 on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Vivek Agnihotri's political drama The Bengal Files will also be released on ZEE5 on the same day.