John Abraham's 'Oslo' to premiere at IFFI 2025

The 56th IFFI will feature over 240 films from 81 countries, further solidifying its status as one of Asia's most important cultural events. The world premiere of Oslo: A Tail of Promise is a part of this prestigious event. The film comes at a time when India's relationship with animals is being critically examined in public discourse.

Director's statement

Abraham expressed gratitude for 'Oslo: A Tail of Promise'

Abraham said, "Animals don't need us. We need them more, for grounding, for healing, for the unconditional love they offer without ever asking for anything in return." "Oslo: A Tail of Promise is a tribute to that truth, and I am grateful that IFFI is giving this story the space it deserves." The film is produced by JA Entertainment in association with Protecterra Ecological Foundation and Vaanar Nirmit.