'Bigg Boss 19': Mridul bashes Amaal, calls him 'double-headed'
What's the story
Mridul Tiwari, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19, has called out fellow housemate Amaal Mallik for his behavior. In a recent interview with IANS, Tiwari agreed with viewers who have labeled Mallik as "double-faced." He went a step further by saying that he is "not just double-faced but double-headed!" This statement comes after their tumultuous relationship inside the house.
Inconsistency
Tiwari detailed Mallik's inconsistent behavior
Tiwari recounted an incident where Mallik openly admitted to his double-faced behavior during a task. He said, "We were sitting together like brothers; everything was fine, and suddenly when the nominations came, Amaal would nominate me for any random reason." "Soon after, he would try and befriend me, and we would get back together as friends again."
Forgiveness
Tiwari's stance on forgiveness and repeated mistakes
Tiwari also spoke about his approach to forgiveness, saying he easily forgives people who make mistakes once and apologize. However, he drew the line at repeated offenses. "But repeating the same mistake and saying sorry again and again is not right. It no longer stays a mistake if done deliberately," he said.
Eviction
Tiwari's eviction from 'Bigg Boss 19'
Tiwari was recently evicted after receiving the least number of votes in a task. It involved contestants showcasing their individual performances to prove why they deserved to stay in the house. Despite his efforts, Tiwari couldn't garner enough support and was sent packing. The show also features Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, and Malti Chahar, among others, and will conclude on December 7, 2025.