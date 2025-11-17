'Bigg Boss 19': Mridul bashes Amaal, calls him 'double-headed'

Mridul Tiwari, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19 , has called out fellow housemate Amaal Mallik for his behavior. In a recent interview with IANS, Tiwari agreed with viewers who have labeled Mallik as "double-faced." He went a step further by saying that he is "not just double-faced but double-headed!" This statement comes after their tumultuous relationship inside the house.

Inconsistency Tiwari detailed Mallik's inconsistent behavior Tiwari recounted an incident where Mallik openly admitted to his double-faced behavior during a task. He said, "We were sitting together like brothers; everything was fine, and suddenly when the nominations came, Amaal would nominate me for any random reason." "Soon after, he would try and befriend me, and we would get back together as friends again."

Forgiveness Tiwari's stance on forgiveness and repeated mistakes Tiwari also spoke about his approach to forgiveness, saying he easily forgives people who make mistakes once and apologize. However, he drew the line at repeated offenses. "But repeating the same mistake and saying sorry again and again is not right. It no longer stays a mistake if done deliberately," he said.