Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals struggle with bulimia: What it means

Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh recently opened up about her struggle with eating disorders, particularly bulimia. The Dangal actor revealed that she had a toxic relationship with food, often binge-eating and then starving herself. Her co-star from the film, Sanya Malhotra , was the first to notice these signs. Shaikh now has better awareness and support for her condition.

Struggle with food Shaikh's extreme dieting and binge-eating habits In a conversation with Rhea Chakraborty, Shaikh said, "I have had a very love-hate relationship with myself. And I have been addicted to a certain image of myself." "During Dangal I put on weight... And whenever I am goal-oriented...then I am going to do everything." "But there I was training for 3 hours. Then I was working out 1.5 hours. So I consumed 2,500 to 3,000 calories every day for me to gain weight."

Toxic relationship 'I'm hating myself because I have no control' But after Dangal, when Shaikh's activity levels dropped, she was still consuming the same number of calories, and she felt unfit and out of control. "Food became my comfort space, and I could eat non-stop for hours. It still happens to me." "I'm hating myself because I have no control. I'm just eating and I am upset, why can't I stop? I have no control."

Bulimia struggle Shaikh's battle with bulimia and its impact Shaikh revealed that she battled bulimia for a year due to her "rigid" understanding of diet. "I was bulimic for a year because I had absolutely no control, and my understanding of diet was so rigid," she said. "I consumed more calories than that in 2 hours. Now, assume 12 hours are still left. How can I not think about food in those 12 hours? I think about food all the time."

Support system Malhotra's intervention and Shaikh's journey to recovery Shaikh revealed that Malhotra knew about her condition and confronted her. "Sanya knew what was happening, and she was like, 'I know what you are doing.' At first I was like, 'No. I am not doing anything.' Then she said, 'I just want you to know, that I know.'" "Then I felt shame. I felt that I was doing something that was not right." Bulimia refers to eating large quantities of food and then compensating by starving oneself.