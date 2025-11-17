Court dismisses challenge to Farhan Akhtar's film '120 Bahadur' Entertainment Nov 17, 2025

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has disposed of a petition against the upcoming movie "120 Bahadur," which stars Farhan Akhtar and tells the story of the 1962 Battle of Rezang La.

The petitioners felt the film downplays Ahir soldiers' roles and only highlights Major Shaitan Singh, asking for a name change to "120 Veer Ahir" to better honor all who fought.

The court instead asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and Information & Broadcasting Ministry to review these concerns by November 19.