How Kriti prepared to play Mukti in 'Tere Ishk Mein'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon recently talked about her long-standing desire to work with filmmaker Aanand L Rai . Speaking at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein, she said that she had been eager to star in a love story directed by him for many years. "I have met Aanand sir so many times. And I was after him for years," she said. She also revealed how she prepared to play Mukti in the upcoming romance drama.

Acting process Sanon took a different approach for 'Tere Ishk Mein' Sanon shared her unique approach to acting in Tere Ishk Mein. She said this was the first time she had not prepared for her role and instead "surrendered" to the character. "I am very prepared as an actor. I am that front-bencher who finishes her homework, who goes with full preparation." "But, this is the first time. I thought...let it go this time. Let's not prepare. Let's surrender this time. During the shooting, let's find Mukti with him."

Character Sanon says Mukti is multi-layered Further teasing her character, she added, "I have never done that. You know. Completely gone raw. Like a blank paper and found every color while shooting." "So that's been a lovely experience. There are many shades. From where Mukti begins and where it ends. They are almost two different characters." "So the layers in it. That depth. It's a dream to perform. I hope you all love her and you love the film."

Director's influence Sanon expressed admiration for Rai's storytelling Sanon further expressed her admiration for Rai's storytelling, saying, "I love love stories. And I don't know why." "There is less love in the world. What is the problem? That love stories started becoming less." "It is my favorite genre. And I was always craving to be directed by someone like him. You know. Who reaches to the soul."