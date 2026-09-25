Higher Ground Music Festival returns to Bengaluru September 25-27 2026
Higher Ground Music Festival is back for round two!
After Fandom closed, the festival shifted to Prism by Octavium in Bengaluru and will run from September 25-27, 2026.
Founders Vishwas Karanth and Avishek Dasgupta are keeping the same vibe as last year: three days packed with both big names and fresh indie acts.
Mars Mansion mystery headlines breakthrough stage
You'll catch Meg & The Miracles, The Lucidwake (with songs from their upcoming album), and The Sandcats kicking things off.
The finale features Suraj Mani (from rock veterans Motherjane), grunge band Dhuan, and Blue Atom Sky.
Don't miss the Breakthrough Stage: the organizers received over 50 applications and chose five for the stage, which is headlined by space-rock-inspired band Mars Mansion Mystery.
As Vishwas puts it, "Curating a diverse lineup was actually one of the most exciting parts of putting the festival together."