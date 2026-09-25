Higher Ground Music Festival returns to Bengaluru September 25-27 2026

You'll catch Meg & The Miracles, The Lucidwake (with songs from their upcoming album), and The Sandcats kicking things off.

The finale features Suraj Mani (from rock veterans Motherjane), grunge band Dhuan, and Blue Atom Sky.

Don't miss the Breakthrough Stage: the organizers received over 50 applications and chose five for the stage, which is headlined by space-rock-inspired band Mars Mansion Mystery.

As Vishwas puts it, "Curating a diverse lineup was actually one of the most exciting parts of putting the festival together."