Streaming alert: Himesh Reshammiya's 'Badass Ravikumar' now on JioHotstar

Despite receiving negative reviews upon its release, Badass Ravikumar reportedly managed to earn ₹9.98 crore at the box office . The film was a tribute to the Bollywood cinema of the 1980s, featuring over-the-top action sequences, goofy dialogues, and cheesy music. Its unique style contibuted to its popularity on social media.

Release delay

Delay in OTT premiere

Reports suggest that the delay in Badass Ravikumar's digital premiere was due to Reshammiya's demands. The singer-turned-actor reportedly wanted full autonomy over the film's promotional materials and insisted that OTT platforms only stream his movies without sharing any assets on their social media. The movie also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Sunny Leone, and Saurabh Sachdeva.