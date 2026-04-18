Streaming alert: Himesh Reshammiya's 'Badass Ravikumar' now on JioHotstar
What's the story
The much-anticipated musical action film Badass Ravikumar, starring Himesh Reshammiya, is finally out on OTT. The film, which was released in theaters in February 2025 and became popular for its songs and dialogues, arrived on JioHotstar on Saturday. It's directed by Keith Gomes.
Film's journey
Box office collection of 'Badass Ravikumar'
Despite receiving negative reviews upon its release, Badass Ravikumar reportedly managed to earn ₹9.98 crore at the box office. The film was a tribute to the Bollywood cinema of the 1980s, featuring over-the-top action sequences, goofy dialogues, and cheesy music. Its unique style contibuted to its popularity on social media.
Release delay
Delay in OTT premiere
Reports suggest that the delay in Badass Ravikumar's digital premiere was due to Reshammiya's demands. The singer-turned-actor reportedly wanted full autonomy over the film's promotional materials and insisted that OTT platforms only stream his movies without sharing any assets on their social media. The movie also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Sunny Leone, and Saurabh Sachdeva.