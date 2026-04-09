Sooraj Barjatya-Himesh Reshammiya reunite after 11 years for new movie
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has once again teamed up with music maestro Himesh Reshammiya for his next family entertainer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. The duo had previously collaborated on the 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Reshammiya has composed seven songs for the upcoming film.
Musical strategy
'Sooraj ji wants mass-appealing songs'
An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Sooraj ji was clear that each track needs to be simple, soulful and mass-appealing." "He has a desire that the songs should not just work among the urban crowd but penetrate into the rural areas and the hinterland." "Himesh is a master of such songs and he has delivered accordingly." This will be Reshammiya's first time composing music for a Khurrana film.
Title and timeline
Everything to know about upcoming film
The working title of the film is Yeh Prem Mol Liya, but the final title is yet to be finalized. The romantic musical saga is backed by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. The source also revealed that the shooting for the film began on November 1 last year and is expected to wrap up in a month, with a final schedule planned for either late April or early May.