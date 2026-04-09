Sooraj Barjatya-Himesh Reshammiya reunite after 11 years for new movie

Musical strategy

'Sooraj ji wants mass-appealing songs'

An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Sooraj ji was clear that each track needs to be simple, soulful and mass-appealing." "He has a desire that the songs should not just work among the urban crowd but penetrate into the rural areas and the hinterland." "Himesh is a master of such songs and he has delivered accordingly." This will be Reshammiya's first time composing music for a Khurrana film.