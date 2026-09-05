Nani's 'The Paradise' Hindi version to be delayed?
What's the story
The Hindi version of Telugu star Nani's upcoming film The Paradise may not release on September 24 as scheduled, reported 123Telugu. This delay is being speculated since the makers haven't started promotional activities in North India. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers yet. The film is directed by Srikanth Odela and also stars Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, and Kayadu Lohar.
Multilingual release
Film to be released in multiple languages
The Paradise is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The film's story revolves around a tribal community fighting for their rights against an oppressive system.
The absence of the Hindi version on the scheduled date could limit its reach among Nani's North Indian fanbase.
Star power
'The Paradise' to feature Nani, Juyal in pivotal roles
Nani has a strong fan following in North India, with films like Hi Nanna being well-received during their theatrical and OTT releases.
Juyal is also well-known in the Hindi belt due to his work in Bads of Bollywood, Kill, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, among others.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for The Paradise.
The movie has been written by Odela and Vinay Sagar Jonnala.