Hirani confirms '3 Idiots' sequel, story suits Rancho, Farhan, Raju
Entertainment
Rajkumar Hirani just confirmed that a sequel to the iconic 2009 film 3 Idiots is in the works.
The idea came up naturally while he and writer Abhijat Joshi were working together, and Hirani says the new story will fit right into the lives of Rancho, Farhan, and Raju.
Hirani Madhavan Joshi hint at return
Rajkumar Hirani, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi hint at the possibility that their beloved characters will return.
But Hirani made it clear: they're still writing, and the project will move forward only if it lives up to the high bar set by the first film 3 Idiots.
He shared, "We're working on it." He is working with Abhijat Joshi on another story, showing he's committed to getting it just right.