Hirani confirms '3 Idiots' sequel, story suits Rancho, Farhan, Raju

Rajkumar Hirani, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi hint at the possibility that their beloved characters will return.

But Hirani made it clear: they're still writing, and the project will move forward only if it lives up to the high bar set by the first film 3 Idiots.

He shared, "We're working on it." He is working with Abhijat Joshi on another story, showing he's committed to getting it just right.