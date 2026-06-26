Hirani says 'Munna Bhai 3' on hold until story works

Hirani teases '3 Idiots's midlife sequel

Hirani doesn't want to compromise on quality or the heart of the franchise; he insists the new film has to match what fans already love.

Arshad Warsi (also known as Circuit) added that three drafts exist with some great scenes, but they're all missing a key piece. Once that's sorted, they'll be ready to roll.

Bonus: Hirani also teased he's working on a sequel to 3 Idiots about the characters facing midlife crises years later.