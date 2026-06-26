Hirani says 'Munna Bhai 3' on hold until story works
Entertainment
Rajkumar Hirani says Munna Bhai 3 is still on hold because, while there are plenty of ideas, none have turned into a complete story yet.
"If you only want to see Munna Bhai up to the interval, I can make five films right now," he joked, explaining that he won't move forward unless the story truly works.
Hirani teases '3 Idiots's midlife sequel
Hirani doesn't want to compromise on quality or the heart of the franchise; he insists the new film has to match what fans already love.
Arshad Warsi (also known as Circuit) added that three drafts exist with some great scenes, but they're all missing a key piece. Once that's sorted, they'll be ready to roll.
Bonus: Hirani also teased he's working on a sequel to 3 Idiots about the characters facing midlife crises years later.