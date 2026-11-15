Hirani to voice Mowgli in AI generated 'Jungle Book' film
Vir Hirani, who made waves in Pritam & Pedro, is set to bring Mowgli to life as the voice of the iconic character in a new AI-generated Jungle Book movie.
The film, directed by Soumitra Ranade, will feature a Hindi voice track and is AI-generated.
Ranade blends live action and effects
Ranade (known for his knack with family-friendly adventures) brings his blend of live-action and effects to this fresh take on Mowgli's journey.
For Hirani, it's another smart move after his streaming debut in Pritam & Pedro.