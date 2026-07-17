Hirani's son shines in 'Pritam and Pedro' on JioHotstar
Entertainment
Vir Hirani, son of director Rajkumar Hirani, is grabbing attention with his debut in the series Pritam and Pedro, now streaming on JioHotstar.
The show features Arshad Warsi and Vikrant Massey and marks Rajkumar Hirani's first step into digital content.
Vir's fresh performance has quickly made him a standout.
Hirani's son lands on IMDb list
Thanks to his charm and acting skills in Pritam and Pedro, Vir landed on IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities of the Week list, voted by millions globally.
He has emerged as the "nation's new crush," and his rapid rise has everyone excited for what he'll do next.