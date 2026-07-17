Holland calls Nolan's 'The Odyssey' 1 of career's greatest pleasures
Tom Holland is calling Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey "one of the greatest pleasures" of his career.
The epic fantasy, released worldwide on July 17, stars Holland as Telemachus alongside Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway. Fans seem to agree: it scored a massive 99% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
On release day, Holland posted a heartfelt thank you to Nolan and producer Emma Thomas for making the experience so special.
Holland praises Nolan's direction and writing
Holland described working on The Odyssey as an "opportunity of a lifetime," sharing premiere photos and encouraging everyone to catch it in any format they can.
He praised Nolan as an exceptional director and writer, recalling how the cast felt nervous reading the script but were relieved once they understood Nolan's vision.
The film also features Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in key roles.