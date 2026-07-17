Holland calls Nolan's 'The Odyssey' 1 of career's greatest pleasures

Tom Holland is calling Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey "one of the greatest pleasures" of his career.

The epic fantasy, released worldwide on July 17, stars Holland as Telemachus alongside Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway. Fans seem to agree: it scored a massive 99% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

On release day, Holland posted a heartfelt thank you to Nolan and producer Emma Thomas for making the experience so special.