Oscars: 'Vanity Fair' party's lighting leaves guests unhappy
What's the story
The Vanity Fair Oscar party, held on Sunday (Monday IST) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, has reportedly left some A-list attendees unhappy due to its "crazy-bright" lighting. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that guests said the photos were "unforgiving," with one saying it felt like standing under klieg lights. Another joked about experiencing early menopause due to the glaring lights.
Lighting concerns
Lighting was previously 'meticulously calibrated' and flattering
A longtime party fixture told THR that the lighting was previously "meticulously calibrated" and flattering, which was the secret to the Oscar party's success. However, this year it was "like being shot in extremely high-def," revealing excess pounds and wrinkles that were usually hidden. Another source said, "It was like a hundred degrees...I was literally having hot flashes." The new light gray carpet also contributed to the problem, making some guests look unflattering in photos shared on social media.
Alternative choices
Stars posted photos from Madonna's party
The morning after the Oscars, some stars decided to post photos from Guy Oseary and Madonna's party instead of the Vanity Fair ones. This was reportedly due to dissatisfaction with their appearance in the VF photos. The lighting change was not the only issue; a plan to showcase the museum's new David Geffen galleries fell through as they weren't ready in time for the event.