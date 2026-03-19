Oscars: 'Vanity Fair' party's lighting leaves guests unhappy

Lighting concerns

Lighting was previously 'meticulously calibrated' and flattering

A longtime party fixture told THR that the lighting was previously "meticulously calibrated" and flattering, which was the secret to the Oscar party's success. However, this year it was "like being shot in extremely high-def," revealing excess pounds and wrinkles that were usually hidden. Another source said, "It was like a hundred degrees...I was literally having hot flashes." The new light gray carpet also contributed to the problem, making some guests look unflattering in photos shared on social media.