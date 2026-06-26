Hollywood adopts microdramas as 'Screen time' surges on TikTok
Hollywood is jumping on the microdrama wave: think super short, vertical episodes (just one to three minutes) made for your phone.
After blowing up in China, these interactive shows let you watch and chat with other fans at the same time.
Issa Rae's Screen Time, a TikTok-backed thriller, hit nearly 75 million views in its first week!
Studios back microdramas as $14B market
Issa Rae loves how fast and affordable microdramas are to make. "The turnaround time is also a lot quicker than TV and film, which allows us the opportunity to be more topical and relevant," she said.
Big studios like Fox Entertainment (committed to producing hundreds of titles) and TelevisaUnivision (producing short-form dramas) are now making these bite-sized series.
With global revenues expected to hit $14 billion by the end of 2026 and creators finding success outside traditional Hollywood, microdramas are changing how stories (and careers) get made.