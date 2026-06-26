Hollywood adopts microdramas as 'Screen time' surges on TikTok

Studios back microdramas as $14B market

Issa Rae loves how fast and affordable microdramas are to make. "The turnaround time is also a lot quicker than TV and film, which allows us the opportunity to be more topical and relevant," she said.

Big studios like Fox Entertainment (committed to producing hundreds of titles) and TelevisaUnivision (producing short-form dramas) are now making these bite-sized series.

With global revenues expected to hit $14 billion by the end of 2026 and creators finding success outside traditional Hollywood, microdramas are changing how stories (and careers) get made.