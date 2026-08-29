Hollywood embraces microdramas as US market nears $1.5B revenue
Hollywood is getting hooked on microdramas, super short, bingeable series made for your phone, with each episode just a few minutes long.
Originally a hit in China, these bite-sized shows are now taking off worldwide.
US microdrama revenue is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2026, thanks to platforms like ReelShort and TikTok's PineDrama catering to our mobile-first habits.
Stars and investors flock to microdramas
Familiar faces are jumping in: James Franco leads Love, Lies & Frank on Shortical, Issa Rae's Screen Time racked up over 150 million views, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson brings musical comedy with Theater Kids Vs. Zombies.
Taye Diggs stars in one microdrama for CandyJar and even launched his own vertical storytelling platform.
Even Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have invested in GammaTime, showing just how hot this trend has become.