Meet 'John Wick' action expert who trained Alia for 'Alpha'

Film details

Prepare to witness Bhatt and Sharvari in a new avatar

In Alpha, Noviello worked closely with Bhatt and Sharvari to prepare for the film's grand action sequences. He supervised their physical preparation and action training to ensure they were ready for their own stunts. The film follows a young girl on a revenge mission who destroys anyone in her path until she uncovers hidden truths about her own life. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.