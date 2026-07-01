Meet 'John Wick' action expert who trained Alia for 'Alpha'
What's the story
Hollywood action expert and stunt master Jessen Noviello has joined the team of Yash Raj Films's upcoming action film Alpha. He has trained lead actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari for the film's demanding action sequences. Known for his work on blockbuster franchises like John Wick and films like Bullet Train, Noviello brings decades of global experience to this project.
Career highlights
Who is Jessen Noviello?
Noviello is a renowned martial artist, stunt performer, and action consultant with over 40 years of experience. He has worked on some of Hollywood's biggest action films and is a black belt in multiple martial arts disciplines. His impressive portfolio includes critically acclaimed films like John Wick and From the World of John Wick: Ballerina.
Film details
Prepare to witness Bhatt and Sharvari in a new avatar
In Alpha, Noviello worked closely with Bhatt and Sharvari to prepare for the film's grand action sequences. He supervised their physical preparation and action training to ensure they were ready for their own stunts. The film follows a young girl on a revenge mission who destroys anyone in her path until she uncovers hidden truths about her own life. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.
Franchise
Everything to know about 'Alpha'
Alpha is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail. It will be released in theaters worldwide on Friday (July 3).