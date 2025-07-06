Next Article
Hollywood star celebrates Dalai Lama's 90th birthday
Hollywood star and longtime Buddhist Richard Gere showed up in Dharamshala, India, to celebrate the Dalai Lama turning 90.
The event brought together people from all over for traditional Tibetan dances and prayers.
Gere received blessings from the Dalai Lama and kissed his hand—a heartfelt moment that highlighted their close spiritual connection.
The Dalai Lama, born Lhamo Dhondup in 1935, became Tibet's leader as a child and has spent decades in exile after fleeing Chinese rule.
He's known worldwide for spreading messages of peace and compassion.
For Gere, being there wasn't just about celebrity—it was about honoring a mentor who's shaped his beliefs and activism for Tibet.