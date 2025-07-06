Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 06, 2025
Sufi Motiwala accuses Urfi Javed of exploiting homophobia
There's drama off-screen after The Traitors, as Sufi Motiwala has called out Uorfi Javed for allegedly using homophobia to stir up controversy and gain attention.
Motiwala says a viral YouTube video led to him getting targeted with homophobic slurs online, and claims things got worse when Uorfi and her sister Dolly shared the clip on Instagram.
Uorfi calls Sufi hypocritical; reality show host says he apologized
Motiwala believes Javed and her sister used the video for publicity, while Javed hit back by calling him hypocritical.
He insists she started the attacks even though he'd already apologized on the show.
Meanwhile, despite all this, Uorfi won The Traitors alongside Nikita Luther—and their public spat is still keeping fans buzzing on social media.