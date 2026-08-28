Who was Andrea Eastman? Casting director of 'The Godfather' dies
What's the story
Andrea Eastman, the legendary casting director of The Godfather and a former Hollywood agent, has passed away at 86. She died in her sleep on Wednesday (local time) at her home in Santa Barbara. The news was confirmed by a family spokesperson to The Hollywood Reporter. Eastman's contributions to the film industry were immense, especially during the New Hollywood era.
Career highlight
Her pivotal role in 'The Godfather'
Eastman was crucial in the casting of Al Pacino as Michael Corleone in The Godfather, despite initial resistance from Paramount executives.
She worked alongside Francis Ford Coppola to secure Pacino's role and also negotiated James Caan's casting as Sonny.
Her contributions are now recognized in the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures archives.
Career span
Her work beyond 'The Godfather'
Eastman's career spanned several decades, during which she played a significant role in shaping the careers of Hollywood stars such as Christopher Reeve, Sylvester Stallone, Katherine Heigl, Billy Crystal, Richard Gere, Barbra Streisand, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Tony Danza.
She also oversaw the casting of other iconic films like Love Story and Goodbye Columbus.
Personal pursuits
Advocacy for animals
In her later years, Eastman moved to Montana, where she dedicated herself to animal advocacy.
She established a sanctuary for rescuing and rehabilitating abused horses and dogs.
She also played a key role in passing California's Proposition 6 with Robert Redford, making it the first US state to ban horse slaughter for human consumption.
Health challenges
She had been unwell for some time
Eastman had been battling health issues in recent years, including undergoing open-heart surgery six years ago.
Despite these challenges, she celebrated her last birthday in June with a Zoom party attended by former clients like Heigl, Katie Couric, Danza, Crystal, Marla Maples, Cindy Crawford, and Dyan Cannon.
She is survived by her ex-husband, Paul N Lazarus III, stepson Robert Lazarus, and his wife Annie.