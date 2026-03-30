'Home and Away' O'Shea reveals brain cancer diagnosis and surgery

GoFundMe raises over $82,700 for O'Shea

O'Shea's friends launched a GoFundMe on March 26 to help cover her medical bills, raising over $82,700 from more than 600 donors in just a few days.

Even while going through treatment herself, O'Shea is helping other young women with cancer by fundraising for quality wigs.

Her friends call her an inspiration and are encouraging more people to chip in if they can.