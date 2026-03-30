'Home and Away' O'Shea reveals brain cancer diagnosis and surgery
Entertainment
Alea O'Shea, best known from Home and Away, recently opened up about her brain cancer diagnosis after noticing symptoms like migraines and an uneven smile.
She's had surgery, and doctors have warned she could experience side effects such as hair loss and paralysis on the left side of her body, but she's staying open with fans, determined to share her experience as it unfolds.
GoFundMe raises over $82,700 for O'Shea
O'Shea's friends launched a GoFundMe on March 26 to help cover her medical bills, raising over $82,700 from more than 600 donors in just a few days.
Even while going through treatment herself, O'Shea is helping other young women with cancer by fundraising for quality wigs.
Her friends call her an inspiration and are encouraging more people to chip in if they can.