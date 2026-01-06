Academy Awards 2026: 'Homebound' carries India into final 15

With only 15 films left, Homebound is now competing with some of this year's most celebrated international films. The entries include Argentina's Belen, Brazil's The Secret Agent, France's It Was Just an Accident, Germany's Sound of Falling, Japan's Kokuho, and South Korea's No Other Choice. Other contenders hail from Iraq (The President's Cake), Jordan (All That's Left of You), Norway (Sentimental Value), Palestine (Palestine 36), Spain (Sirat), Switzerland (Late Shift), Taiwan (Left-handed Girl), and Tunisia (The Voice of Hind Rajab).

Film details

'Homebound' plot and Khatter's reaction to potential Oscar win

Homebound, which was released in Indian theaters in September and later on Netflix, explores the friendship of two young men while highlighting conflicts within dysfunctional families and systemic failures during a lockdown-like crisis. Speaking to NDTV last year, Khatter had said about his reaction if Homebound wins an Oscar: "I have an aching suspicion that I might throw my jacket and run into a wall." The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 15.