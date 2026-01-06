Academy Awards 2026: 'Homebound' carries India into final 15
What's the story
The critically acclaimed film Homebound, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, has made it to the top 15 shortlist for the International Feature Film category at the Oscars. This is a significant step toward a potential nomination at the 2026 Academy Awards. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound is India's official entry this year and has successfully moved on to the second round of voting by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).
Global competition
'Homebound' joins global cinematic giants in Oscar race
With only 15 films left, Homebound is now competing with some of this year's most celebrated international films. The entries include Argentina's Belen, Brazil's The Secret Agent, France's It Was Just an Accident, Germany's Sound of Falling, Japan's Kokuho, and South Korea's No Other Choice. Other contenders hail from Iraq (The President's Cake), Jordan (All That's Left of You), Norway (Sentimental Value), Palestine (Palestine 36), Spain (Sirat), Switzerland (Late Shift), Taiwan (Left-handed Girl), and Tunisia (The Voice of Hind Rajab).
Film details
'Homebound' plot and Khatter's reaction to potential Oscar win
Homebound, which was released in Indian theaters in September and later on Netflix, explores the friendship of two young men while highlighting conflicts within dysfunctional families and systemic failures during a lockdown-like crisis. Speaking to NDTV last year, Khatter had said about his reaction if Homebound wins an Oscar: "I have an aching suspicion that I might throw my jacket and run into a wall." The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 15.