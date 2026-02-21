'Honey' OTT release: When and where to watch Entertainment Feb 21, 2026

The Telugu psychological horror film "Honey," directed by Karuna Kumar, is scheduled to begin streaming on Sun NXT from February 27 and is expected to also stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Released in theaters on February 6, it follows Anand (Naveen Chandra), who turns to occult rituals with his wife Lalitha (Divya Pillai) and daughter Meera (Baby Jayanni) as they struggle financially.