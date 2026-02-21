'Honey' OTT release: When and where to watch
The Telugu psychological horror film "Honey," directed by Karuna Kumar, is scheduled to begin streaming on Sun NXT from February 27 and is expected to also stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Released in theaters on February 6, it follows Anand (Naveen Chandra), who turns to occult rituals with his wife Lalitha (Divya Pillai) and daughter Meera (Baby Jayanni) as they struggle financially.
Cast and crew of the film
Things get eerie when young Meera starts talking to an entity called "Honey," making it tough to tell what's real and what's not.
The cast also includes Divi Vadthya and Raja Ravindra, with music by Ajay Arasada—look out for tracks like Jo Jo Laali.
How did 'Honey' perform in theaters?
Reviews are mixed: The Hans India called it a "meaningful psychological horror thriller that leaves a lasting impact" (3/5), while The Times of India liked the concept but felt the execution was uneven (2.5/5).
Cinejosh found the second half repetitive, giving it just 1.5/5.