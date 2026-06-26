'House of the Dragon' opens Season 3 at 21.5 million viewers
Entertainment
House of the Dragon kicked off Season 3 with 21.5 million viewers in its first three days, just a bit less than last season's opener (23.4 million viewers).
Even with the drop, the series is holding strong and has its sights set on a fourth and final season.
Season 1 remains biggest HBO launch
Season 1 remains the show's biggest launch ever, setting records for HBO after Game of Thrones wrapped up.
With seven episodes left this season and another one confirmed, House of the Dragon isn't leaving Westeros anytime soon.