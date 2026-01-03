'House of the Dragon' to end with Season 4

Ryan Condal, the showrunner of House of the Dragon , has confirmed that the series will conclude with its fourth season. This revelation was made during an interview on the Escape Hatch podcast, where he discussed production challenges for Season 3 and plans for HBO's most expensive drama series. The announcement comes as fans eagerly await a return to Westeros after a long hiatus. The series serves as a prequel to Game of Thrones .

Production update 'House of the Dragon' Season 4 writing has begun Condal revealed that production for Season 3 wrapped up in late October and the team is now deep into post-production. He also confirmed that writing for Season 4 has already started. He expressed a sense of relief knowing there's only one more season left to deliver their best work. "Knowing there's only one more season left, it feels like we can leave it all out on the field," he said.

Creative process Condal described Season 3 as 'gigantic' Despite the challenges of production, including the lengthy process of creating dragons for the show, Condal described this period as creatively invigorating. He said it was "the happiest season I've had on the show." "It takes so long to make these goddamn dragons that we have to protect that time and make sure they look as good as they do. So yeah, it was exhausting," he added.