'Housefull 5' on OTT: Here's where to watch it
Housefull 5, the latest in the hit Bollywood comedy series, brings back slapstick chaos with a star-packed cast—Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all about mix-ups and comedic chaos with plenty of laughs.
Box office, TV ratings
Released on June 6, 2025, Housefull 5 pulled in ₹87.5 crore its first weekend and hit ₹175.95 crore at the Indian box office in just over two weeks.
It smashed past ₹300 crore worldwide in only 25 days—making it this year's second-biggest Indian movie after Chhaava.
Its TV premiere was also huge: over 4.65 crore viewers tuned in for its dual-ending twist.
Why you should watch it
If you're after easy laughs and big ensemble energy—or just want to see what all the hype is about—Housefull 5 delivers classic comedy with a fresh spin.
Its record-setting numbers show it's connecting with fans who love fun Bollywood entertainment.