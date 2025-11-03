'Housefull 5' on OTT: Here's where to watch it

Box office, TV ratings

Released on June 6, 2025, Housefull 5 pulled in ₹87.5 crore its first weekend and hit ₹175.95 crore at the Indian box office in just over two weeks.

It smashed past ₹300 crore worldwide in only 25 days—making it this year's second-biggest Indian movie after Chhaava.

Its TV premiere was also huge: over 4.65 crore viewers tuned in for its dual-ending twist.