Christmas showdown loading: Agastya's 'Ikkis' to clash with Alia's 'Alpha'

The much-awaited war drama Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan , will be released on Christmas 2025, announced the makers on Monday. The film is a biographical tribute to Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal , who was India's youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra and was martyred at 21 during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It is set to clash with Alia Bhatt -Sharvari's Alpha.

Cast and director's perspective Meet the cast of 'Ikkis' The film stars Agastya Nanda in his first theatrical role as the young war hero. Veteran actor Dharmendra plays Khetarpal's father, while Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher are also part of the ensemble. This project is a significant departure for Raghavan, who is known for noir thrillers like Andhadhun and Badlapur. He described it as a welcome change from his usual genre, focusing on an emotionally charged war story.

Trailer reaction What we know about the film The trailer for Ikkis has created a lot of buzz, with fans praising its gripping narrative and Nanda's performance. The film revolves around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 war, where Khetarpal displayed extraordinary courage by refusing to leave his tank despite being critically wounded. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honor. Notably, the film was initially set to release on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, but was pushed to December.