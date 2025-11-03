'Ra.One' sequel in works? SRK shares exciting update

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his 2011 superhero film Ra.One during a fan meet for his 60th birthday on Sunday. He revealed that director Anubhav Sinha had worked hard on the film and hoped it would start a trend in Indian cinema, especially with Indian superhero movies. Despite not sparking the new trend he expected, Khan believes the movie would resonate more with today's tech-savvy audience. He also spoke about a potential sequel.

Film's impact Khan on why 'Ra.One' was important to him Khan said, "Because it was a new kind of film, and it was very close to my heart." "I thought that when I make Ra.One, everyone would say, 'It's a superhero film!' Not just a superhero one, but it was also about visual effects." "If Anubhav ever decides to [make a sequel]...I think only he can make it again. We worked really hard." "God willing...if the time ever feels right, we might do it again. It's easier now anyway."

Film's acceptance 'Today it would probably be more acceptable' Khan further said, "And maybe there were things - like PlayStation, video games, or iPads- that people weren't so familiar with back then. Now we know much more about all that." "Everyone has a smartphone now. Back then it wasn't like that. Today it would probably be more acceptable."

Twitter Post Listen to Khan here #ShahRukhKhan knows the CRAZE of https://t.co/0FKXlvjyTQ in Youths :



“Yes, #RaOne Sequel will be HUGE NOW So if @AnubhavSinha brings some idea, then we’ll try "



~ #SRK 🎬💥😎pic.twitter.com/FDFOtFsrGK — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) November 2, 2025