'Ra.One' sequel in works? SRK shares exciting update
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his 2011 superhero film Ra.One during a fan meet for his 60th birthday on Sunday. He revealed that director Anubhav Sinha had worked hard on the film and hoped it would start a trend in Indian cinema, especially with Indian superhero movies. Despite not sparking the new trend he expected, Khan believes the movie would resonate more with today's tech-savvy audience. He also spoke about a potential sequel.
Film's impact
Khan on why 'Ra.One' was important to him
Khan said, "Because it was a new kind of film, and it was very close to my heart." "I thought that when I make Ra.One, everyone would say, 'It's a superhero film!' Not just a superhero one, but it was also about visual effects." "If Anubhav ever decides to [make a sequel]...I think only he can make it again. We worked really hard." "God willing...if the time ever feels right, we might do it again. It's easier now anyway."
Film's acceptance
'Today it would probably be more acceptable'
Khan further said, "And maybe there were things - like PlayStation, video games, or iPads- that people weren't so familiar with back then. Now we know much more about all that." "Everyone has a smartphone now. Back then it wasn't like that. Today it would probably be more acceptable."
Twitter Post
Listen to Khan here
#ShahRukhKhan knows the CRAZE of https://t.co/0FKXlvjyTQ in Youths :— Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) November 2, 2025
“Yes, #RaOne Sequel will be HUGE NOW So if @AnubhavSinha brings some idea, then we’ll try "
~ #SRK 🎬💥😎pic.twitter.com/FDFOtFsrGK
Director's perspective
Sinha on 'Ra.One's initial reception
Sinha also shared his feelings about the film's initial reception recently. Speaking on the YouTube channel Ulta Chashma UC, he said, "I meet a lot of people who now tell me they like Ra. One, but at that time, the film was declared a flop." "There was a lot of pain after it flopped. I made a film with Shah Rukh Khan, and it was a flop and people didn't like it at that time."