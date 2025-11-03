Next Article
Hong Kong actor Stanley Fung passes away at 80
Stanley Fung, a beloved icon of Hong Kong cinema, has died at 80 in New Taipei City.
His passing comes just days after he paid tribute to his close friend Hui Shiu-hung, who recently lost his battle with cancer.
New Taipei City councilor Tsai Shu-chun remembered Fung as a fascinating and genuine person.
Fung's legacy in the industry
Best known for the Lucky Stars movies, Fung's sharp comedic timing made him a staple of Hong Kong film in the '80s and '90s.
Just a week ago, he shared an emotional message about losing Hui—a post that now feels especially poignant.
Fans and fellow actors are celebrating not just his on-screen talent but also his kindness and humility, which left a lasting mark on the industry.