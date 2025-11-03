Hong Kong actor Stanley Fung passes away at 80

Fung's legacy in the industry

Best known for the Lucky Stars movies, Fung's sharp comedic timing made him a staple of Hong Kong film in the '80s and '90s.

Just a week ago, he shared an emotional message about losing Hui—a post that now feels especially poignant.

Fans and fellow actors are celebrating not just his on-screen talent but also his kindness and humility, which left a lasting mark on the industry.