Next Article
How AI helped create a building collapse scene for Netflix
Netflix just pulled off something new: they used generative AI to create a major building collapse scene in their Argentine series El Eternauta.
Co-CEO Ted Sarandos shared that this tricky sequence was way over budget with regular effects, but AI finished the job 10 times faster—and saved a lot of money.
AI for VFX in shows
This is Netflix's first time using generative AI for VFX in an original show, making big-budget scenes possible without breaking the bank.
Looking ahead, Co-CEO Greg Peters hinted at even more AI features—like smarter voice search and content recommendations—aimed at making your streaming experience smoother and more personalized.