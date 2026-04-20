How Allu Arjun became box-office king without fixed salary

Superstar Allu Arjun reportedly earned over ₹500 crore for his last film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. His last three films, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and the Pushpa movies, collectively raked in over ₹2,000 crore at the global box office since 2020. But how does he negotiate his remuneration? Interestingly, Arjun doesn't ask for a fixed salary; instead, he follows a revenue-sharing model where he pockets 30 paise for every rupee earned by the film. Let's explore further.

Payment model This is how Arjun's payment model works Producer-author G Dhananjheyan recently explained Arjun's payment model. "What Arjun asks for is 30 paise from every rupee that the film makes." "If the movie collects ₹1,000 crore, ₹300 crore should go to him. If it makes only ₹500 crore, he will get only ₹150 crore. But he's fine with that," Dhananjheyan shared during an interview.

Producer's perspective Benefits for producers and filmmakers Dhananjheyan further explained how this model benefits producers. "There's no talk about profit, and no fixed salary. He doesn't even discuss remuneration with the makers of his films." "But this is a brilliant model that actually reduces the pressure on producers and lowers the overall budget." This approach can help films recover costs faster and reach profitability sooner, helping the entire team.

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Earnings breakdown Arjun's earnings from 'Pushpa' films Assuming this was the deal Arjun made with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the co-producers of the Pushpa franchise, he must've earned around ₹522 crore for Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film grossed a staggering ₹1,742.1 crore worldwide. Following the same 30% revenue-sharing model, he must have earned around ₹105 crore for Pushpa: The Rise, which grossed ₹350.1 crore globally, according to Indian Express.

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