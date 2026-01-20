'Battle of Galwan': Vipin Bhardwaj recalls shooting amid floods

Vipin Bhardwaj, who plays an important role in the upcoming film Battle of Galwan, recently opened up about his experience working on the project. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, was a major milestone in his career. He praised Lakhia's unique style of directing and recalled how extreme weather conditions during the shoot posed serious challenges for everyone involved.

Director's impact 'Apoorva sir didn't send anyone first; he went himself' Bhardwaj told Bollywood Hungama: "Apoorva Lakhia truly defines what it means to be a daring director." He added that working with him was an intensive learning experience. The actor also shared his admiration for Lakhia's sense of responsibility during challenging situations, such as severe flooding in Ladakh where they were shooting. "Apoorva sir didn't send anyone first; he went himself to check the locations," he revealed.

Filming difficulties 'Battle of Galwan' shoot faced extreme weather challenges Bhardwaj recalled how the team had to deal with red and orange alerts due to flooding. "There was severe flooding, red and orange alerts were issued, people were advised not to step out, and network connectivity was extremely poor," he said. Despite these challenges, Lakhia remained calm and focused on the shoot.

