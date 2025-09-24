Power, politics, and patients: 'Grey's Anatomy's staff hierarchy explained

Grey's Anatomy has been a staple in the world of television for more than a decade, giving us a glimpse into the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendings as they evolve into seasoned doctors. The series is known for its dramatic storytelling and character development, but it also gives us a glimpse into the hierarchy of hospital staff. Here's how the show depicts this complex structure.

Interns The role of interns In Grey's Anatomy, interns are usually the first step in the hospital hierarchy. They are fresh out of medical school and are eager to learn, but often find themselves in over their heads. The show highlights their struggles with patient care, personal relationships, and professional rivalries. Despite being at the bottom of the hierarchy, interns play a crucial role in driving the plot forward with their interactions with other staff members.

Residents Residents' responsibilities Residents in Grey's Anatomy have more responsibilities than interns. They are in charge of patient care under supervision and are in the middle of hands-on training. The show depicts their challenges in balancing work-life with personal lives, often leading to conflicts or growth experiences. Residents also serve as mentors to interns while navigating their own path up the hospital ladder.

Attendings Attendings's authority Attendings are the top doctors in Grey's Anatomy, calling the shots on patient care and guiding residents and interns. They are seasoned professionals with years of experience, but also have their own set of challenges, be it ethical dilemmas or personal issues. The show highlights how attendings manage their authority while also being mentors and leaders within the hospital.