Jacqueline Kennedy: How America's first lady became a cultural icon

Jacqueline Kennedy, the epitome of elegance and style, became America's cultural icon by rewriting the rules of public life. As the First Lady, she bewitched the nation with her sartorial choices and commitment to arts and culture. Her reach went beyond the White House, making a lasting imprint on American society. Here's how Kennedy's personality and deeds made her iconic.

#1 Fashion influence Kennedy's fashion choices were keenly observed by the masses. Her love for understated yet elegant clothing made waves across the nation. She regularly donned tailored suits, pillbox hats, and classy gowns that focused on clean lines and timeless silhouettes. Her knack for blending high fashion with wearability made her a style icon whose mark continues to show in today's fashion.

#2 Dedication to arts and culture As First Lady, Kennedy made arts and culture an important part of the White House. She launched restoration projects that preserved historical artifacts and cultivated a sense of cultural appreciation among Americans. She hosted events with prominent artists and musicians, which emphasized the significance of cultural enrichment in national identity.

#3 Media-savvy persona The other thing that Kennedy did brilliantly was to handle her public image through media interactions. She knew the power of TV and print media in shaping public perception. By keeping her cool during interviews and appearances, she built an image of grace under pressure, which appealed to many Americans.