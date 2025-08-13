Why LeVar Burton is more than just a TV star

From his memorable roles to his contributions to education and literacy, LeVar Burton's journey to becoming a cultural icon in America is awe-inspiring. From television to film to literature, Burton has made a lasting impact on American culture. His love for storytelling and his commitment to education have inspired generations, rendering him a beloved icon across demographics. Here are the key ones that made him an icon.

#1 'Roots' and its impact Burton rose to national fame with his portrayal of Kunta Kinte in the revolutionary miniseries Roots. The series, which first aired in 1977, became the most-watched television event in history. Burton's performance as Kunta Kinte brought the harsh realities of slavery into American homes, igniting conversations about race and history. This role not just launched his career but made him an American TV icon.

#2 'Reading Rainbow' legacy In 1983, Burton took charge as the host of Reading Rainbow, a children's program designed to encourage reading among young viewers. The show aired for over two decades, bagging several awards, including the prestigious Emmy Awards for Outstanding Children's Series. With Reading Rainbow, Burton inspired millions of children to develop a love for reading, solidifying his legacy as an advocate for literacy and education.

#3 Advocacy for literacy Beyond television, Burton has been an active advocate for literacy throughout his career. He has worked with various organizations to promote reading among children and adults alike. His efforts have included public speaking engagements, partnerships with educational institutions, and initiatives aimed at providing access to books for underserved communities. His commitment to literacy continues to influence educational practices nationwide.