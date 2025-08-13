Meryl Streep's formula for an unstoppable career

Meryl Streep is widely considered to be one of the finest actors in American cinema. The road to becoming an acting icon was paved with a number of awe-inspiring performances and a commitment to the craft that has lasted decades. Famous for her versatility and ability to slip into different characters, Streep's career teaches you what it takes to be one in the industry.

#1 Early career breakthroughs Streep's early career saw some big breakthroughs that paved the way for her illustrious career. After completing her education from the Yale School of Drama, the actor made her Broadway debut before moving to the movies. The movie The Deer Hunter got her first Academy Award nomination, announcing her talent to the nation. This early recognition established her as a powerhouse in Hollywood.

#2 Mastery of accents and characters One of Streep's defining traits has to be her mastery over accents and character portrayal. She's done it all, the Polish-American in Sophie's Choice, the British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady. It's her painstaking preparation and attention to detail that have enabled audiences to completely lose themselves in the character she is playing, making each performance all the more authentic.

#3 Consistent award recognition Streep's unwavering presence at the big award shows proves her contribution to the film industry. With more than 20 Academy Award nominations and several wins, she holds the record for the most nominations by any actor/actress. This regular recognition not just speaks for her talent, but also for her knack of picking roles that sit well with the critics and audiences equally.