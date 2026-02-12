How much do Super Bowl halftime show performers get paid
Entertainment
Super Bowl halftime shows are watched by millions, but the artists don't walk away with huge paychecks.
Instead, they earn standard "union-scale" wages—about $671 for the show and $1,800 if you count rehearsals.
The NFL does pick up most of the production and travel costs though, which can run up to $18 million.
Boost in streaming and music sales
Even with low direct pay, the real win is exposure. Performing at the Super Bowl puts artists in front of a massive global audience—leading to big jumps in streaming and music sales.
Usher's Spotify streams in the US shot up 550% after his performance, showing just how much this one gig can boost an artist's career and fanbase.