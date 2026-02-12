How much do Super Bowl halftime show performers get paid Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

Super Bowl halftime shows are watched by millions, but the artists don't walk away with huge paychecks.

Instead, they earn standard "union-scale" wages—about $671 for the show and $1,800 if you count rehearsals.

The NFL does pick up most of the production and travel costs though, which can run up to $18 million.