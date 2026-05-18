How old is Peter Parker in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'?
What's the story
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, is set four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home. In this new chapter, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) has become a full-time superhero in a world that has forgotten his real identity. The film, releasing in July, also features Michael Mando as Scorpion and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher. Mark Ruffalo returns as Bruce Banner while Sadie Sink joins the franchise in an undisclosed role. So, how old is Peter now?
Age confusion
Impact of Thanos's snap on Peter's aging
The four-year gap between No Way Home and Brand New Day complicates the calculation of Peter's actual age. This is because, before this period, Thanos's (Josh Brolin) Snap in Avengers: Infinity War paused Parker's aging for five years. This might confuse some viewers who have followed him through seven films.
Age calculation
How to determine Parker's age in MCU
Peter's age in the MCU is based on two canon data points, as pointed out by Comicbook.com. The first is his passport, seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which states his date of birth as August 10, 2001. The second is Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) words in Spider-Man: Homecoming where he says he recruited "a 14-year-old kid" during Civil War. By cross-referencing these two facts, we can track Peter's age throughout the timeline.
Age timeline
Peter's age in earlier films
Captain America: Civil War takes place in May and June 2016, confirmed by the official Marvel Studios timeline. In this film, Tony goes to the Parkers's apartment in Queens to recruit Peter who hasn't turned 15 yet. This means he's 14 during the airport battle. Spider-Man: Homecoming follows three months later, in September 2016, after Peter's 15th birthday. By Avengers: Infinity War (May 2018), he's turned 16, but his age freezes when Thanos removes him from existence on Titan.
Age continuity
His age in later films and 'Brand New Day'
When Peter is brought back in Avengers: Endgame (October 2023), he is still 16. Spider-Man: Far From Home takes place in the summer of 2024, meaning Peter is 16. Spider-Man: No Way Home follows closely in late 2024, with Peter canonically being 17. Brand New Day takes place four years later, around late 2028, making Parker's age 21. Without Thanos's snap, he would have been 27.