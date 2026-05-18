How old is Peter Parker in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, is set four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home . In this new chapter, Peter Parker ( Tom Holland ) has become a full-time superhero in a world that has forgotten his real identity. The film, releasing in July, also features Michael Mando as Scorpion and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher. Mark Ruffalo returns as Bruce Banner while Sadie Sink joins the franchise in an undisclosed role. So, how old is Peter now?

Age confusion Impact of Thanos's snap on Peter's aging The four-year gap between No Way Home and Brand New Day complicates the calculation of Peter's actual age. This is because, before this period, Thanos's (Josh Brolin) Snap in Avengers: Infinity War paused Parker's aging for five years. This might confuse some viewers who have followed him through seven films.

Age calculation How to determine Parker's age in MCU Peter's age in the MCU is based on two canon data points, as pointed out by Comicbook.com. The first is his passport, seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which states his date of birth as August 10, 2001. The second is Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) words in Spider-Man: Homecoming where he says he recruited "a 14-year-old kid" during Civil War. By cross-referencing these two facts, we can track Peter's age throughout the timeline.

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Age timeline Peter's age in earlier films Captain America: Civil War takes place in May and June 2016, confirmed by the official Marvel Studios timeline. In this film, Tony goes to the Parkers's apartment in Queens to recruit Peter who hasn't turned 15 yet. This means he's 14 during the airport battle. Spider-Man: Homecoming follows three months later, in September 2016, after Peter's 15th birthday. By Avengers: Infinity War (May 2018), he's turned 16, but his age freezes when Thanos removes him from existence on Titan.

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